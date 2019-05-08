See photos: Masaba Gupta vacays with her girl gang at exotic beaches of Mexico
Beating the heat with her girl gang, Masaba Gupta was seen enjoying the sun, sand and exotic beaches of Mexico as the trio set major BFFs goals
Celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta who enjoys traveling solo just returned from an exotic trip to Mexico with her gang of girls.
View this post on Instagram
Mexican sunrise ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤. #airbnb #ad #girlstriponairbnb #pmqspapis
Masaba Gupta's Insta is filled with breathtaking and exotic pictures from her latest vacation. In the photos, Masaba is seen soaking up the sun on the beaches of Mexico as she holidays with her BFFs in the beach destination as part of a girls-only trip.
View this post on Instagram
In Love. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§¡ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
View this post on Instagram
The 30-year-old designer was on an 'All Girls' trip to the splendid beaches of Mexico with her BFFs designer Pernia Qureshi and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. While Masaba lit her Insta with stunning pictures from her Mexico trip, her BFFs Pernia and Tanvi weren't left behind and took to Instagram to share inside pictures from the all-girls trip to Mexico.
Watch video: Masaba Gupta gets grooving with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Goa
A sneak peek into Masaba and her BFFs vacay in Mexico:
Have a look at the breathtaking pictures from the exotic vacay here:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Misho Girls @misho_designs . . . @masabagupta @tanghavri #pmqspapis
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Casa malcaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #pmqspapis
View this post on Instagram
NomadeðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ«
Don't these stunning and exotic posts by Masaba and her gang of girls make you plan an exotic trip with your BFFs?
See Photos: Masaba Gupta: Lesser-known facts about Vivian Richards-Neena Gupta's daughter
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Stories of the Day
- 'Signs of Virginity' to disappear from second year MBBS books
- Mumbai: Your bus stop will be announced in 3 languages, but not by conductor
- Tragedy does not recognise your religion, Bhopal insists
- BMC finds 'cockroach' dahi vada eatery in Colaba to be 'unhygienic'
- Digvijay Singh: My Sanatan dharma is for unity, theirs for division
- Real estate, vehicle sales pick up in Mumbai this Akshaya Tritiya
- Anand Dighe Pratishthan's website to be launched
- Mumbai: No shelter yet for 35 pets caged in Virar flat
- Chairman, trustees in battle over BPP's place in all-India Parsi body
- Mumbai Crime: IT employee hacks into colleague's bank details, steals Rs 3 lakh
- Mumbai: HC orders state to provide woman, boyfriend with security
- Mumbai: Show-cause notices to civic bodies over polluted rivers
- 79-year old woman from Pune lived her whole life without electricity
Interesting facts about the Holy Month of Ramzan