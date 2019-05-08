See photos: Masaba Gupta vacays with her girl gang at exotic beaches of Mexico

famous-personalities

Beating the heat with her girl gang, Masaba Gupta was seen enjoying the sun, sand and exotic beaches of Mexico as the trio set major BFFs goals

Masaba Gupta enjoys her 'All-Girls' vacation on the serene beaches of Mexico. Pic/Instagram Masaba Gupta

Celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta who enjoys traveling solo just returned from an exotic trip to Mexico with her gang of girls.

View this post on Instagram Mexican sunrise ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤. #airbnb #ad #girlstriponairbnb #pmqspapis A post shared by MufasaâÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@masabagupta) onMay 3, 2019 at 5:28am PDT

Masaba Gupta's Insta is filled with breathtaking and exotic pictures from her latest vacation. In the photos, Masaba is seen soaking up the sun on the beaches of Mexico as she holidays with her BFFs in the beach destination as part of a girls-only trip.

View this post on Instagram In Love. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ§¡ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by MufasaâÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@masabagupta) onMay 3, 2019 at 5:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by MufasaâÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@masabagupta) onMay 4, 2019 at 1:04pm PDT

The 30-year-old designer was on an 'All Girls' trip to the splendid beaches of Mexico with her BFFs designer Pernia Qureshi and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. While Masaba lit her Insta with stunning pictures from her Mexico trip, her BFFs Pernia and Tanvi weren't left behind and took to Instagram to share inside pictures from the all-girls trip to Mexico.

Watch video: Masaba Gupta gets grooving with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Goa

A sneak peek into Masaba and her BFFs vacay in Mexico:

View this post on Instagram Best day of the trip so farâÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) onMay 7, 2019 at 4:18am PDT

Have a look at the breathtaking pictures from the exotic vacay here:

View this post on Instagram Happy. #girlstriponairbnb #airbnb #ad A post shared by MufasaâÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@masabagupta) onMay 5, 2019 at 12:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #dnd #pmqspapis @houseofmasaba @masabagupta #pmqspapis A post shared by Pernia Qureshi (@perniaq) onMay 3, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram Casa malcaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #pmqspapis A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) onMay 6, 2019 at 6:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram NomadeðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ« A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) onMay 7, 2019 at 5:16am PDT

Don't these stunning and exotic posts by Masaba and her gang of girls make you plan an exotic trip with your BFFs?

See Photos: Masaba Gupta: Lesser-known facts about Vivian Richards-Neena Gupta's daughter

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Stories of the Day