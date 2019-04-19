Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher to play snakes and ladders, make sand castles in air

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher decided to revive their Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's days by engaging in a fun banter on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher in a still from DDLJ

There are films, then there are memorable films and then there is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The blockbuster hit has engraved into the hearts and minds of millions of movie buffs even twenty-four years after. On Thursday, the reel life father-son duo Anupam Kher and Shah Rukh Khan decided to revive their DDLJ days as they engaged in a cute banter on Twitter.

It so happened that Anupam Kher, who is currently in New York tweeted a GIF from a scene from the film and said that he was missing him. He wrote, "Mere pyaare @iamsrk !! Bas aise hi!! New York me tumhari achanak yaad aayi! (My dear Shah Rukh Khan, was just remembering you in New York) We have had some great times together. And then we all grew up!! Love and prayers always #DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJayenge".

SRK too responded in a sweet way and sent his "daddy" an invitation to a match of Snakes and Ladders and that they both were still young at heart. SRK tweeted, "Arre nahi Daddy Cool! 'Grow up' hon aapke dushman. Hum dono ka dil to baccha hai ji. Come back home let’s start with snakes and ladders and we can move to making sand castles in the air. Miss you."

Arre nahi Daddy Cool! ‘Grow up’ hon aapke dushman. Hum dono ka dil to baccha hai ji. Come back home let’s start with snakes and ladders and we can move to making sand castles in the air. Miss you. https://t.co/asgWd1N5Cb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 18, 2019

Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released in 1995, and quickly became one of the most successful Indian films in history. Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of a rich NRI brat while Anupam Kher played the role of his father.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in China to attend the 9th Beijing International Film Festival and promote his last film Zero which is selected as the closing film of the Beijing International Film Festival 2019. The superstar received love from his fans in China at the airport itself. Photographs and videos showcasing the actor being mobbed by fans went viral on social media.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher who was last seen in The Accidental Prime Minister is now gearing up for his upcoming film One Day. The story revolves around a retired man who tries solving a crime to get justice. Directed by Ashok Nanda, the thriller is slated to release in summer, this year.

