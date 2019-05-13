Shibani Dandekar looks drop-dead gorgeous in this beachwear; Netizens can't keep calm

bollywood

This picture of Shibani Dandekar in a hot beachwear, clicked by Farhan Akhtar, has become the talk of the town!

Shibani Dandekar set the social media ablaze when she dropped a bomb on Instagram with her sexy beachwear photo. While her followers couldn't stop admiring her beauty, netizens were quick to notice that the picture was clicked by her beau Farhan Akhtar. Shibani's outfit clearly highlighted her washboard abs and one cannot stop but admire her!

She shared the image with a caption that read: "#beachbum #thatbrowngirl. Body by Drew Neal #bodybydrewneal, photo by Farhan Akhtar. #nofilter Monday's!"

Farhan Akhtar, who can't get enough of his ladylove, is in all awe of Shibani Dandekar and his Instagram posts are proof enough. After Shibani's post, Farhan too shared a snapshot of hers, and it looked like it was from the same photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram Beach bums âï¸ð´ @shibanidandekar â¤ï¸ ð¸ @abheetgidwani A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) onMay 13, 2019 at 4:32am PDT

Talking about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's relationship, the duo started dating each other almost a year ago.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are socially very active and do not shy away from sharing their cosy pictures on Instagram. The two often go on vacations and public events together. Their pictures scream love and so do their captions.

Speaking about being open on social media about his relationship with Shibani, Farhan was quoted saying, "I mean, obviously you don't want to go like crazy and people are like please 'bass kar' but ya, it feels nice to share that because we are always living so sheltered and you are always so protected and your guards are constantly up; especially when it comes to people like your partner in your life and you don't want people to know. I just felt like it's rather nicer to share it with people and include them in the joy and let them feel happy, hopefully. Some might feel a bit jealous that she's with me."

Coming back to Shibani Dandekar, here's a look at some of her sizzling pictures clicked by Farhan:

