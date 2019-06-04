Shot in the dark: It's more a comedy of errors!

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 08:34 IST | The Hitlist Team

During a recent overseas schedule, one of the female actors, who is well known, insisted on a solo song with the lead male actor

Shot in the dark: It's more a comedy of errors!

The director of this multi-starrer comedy is having a tough time dealing with the antics of his three female actors. As they can't see eye-to-eye, he has been bearing the brunt of their tantrums.

During a recent overseas schedule, one of the female actors, who is well known, insisted on a solo song with the lead male actor.

Also Read: Shot in the dark: This actor's 'affair' is a matter of convenience

She is now refusing to appear in posters with the other two girls. The latter consider it as their big-ticket film. If only they knew how many scenes they will finally feature in.

Top shot in the dark stories:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

shot in the darkbollywood news

Is Katrina worried about Janhvi's 'very, very short shorts'?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK