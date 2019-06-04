Shot in the dark: It's more a comedy of errors!

bollywood

During a recent overseas schedule, one of the female actors, who is well known, insisted on a solo song with the lead male actor

The director of this multi-starrer comedy is having a tough time dealing with the antics of his three female actors. As they can't see eye-to-eye, he has been bearing the brunt of their tantrums.

She is now refusing to appear in posters with the other two girls. The latter consider it as their big-ticket film. If only they knew how many scenes they will finally feature in.

