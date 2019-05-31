Six years after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika Padukone's character, Naina is still relatable

bollywood

Even after six years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika Padukone's character, Naina is still fresh, alive and relatable

Deepika Padukone as Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Deepika Padukone has delivered many stellar performances with characters that have always stayed with us but it is Naina from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' that is one of the most recalled characters of Deepika! If you were wondering how the specs became a thing or waiting for the Bunny of your life- It is Deepika who made us all believe in them!

Not just that, the pair of spectacles, especially worn by the actress became a statement right after the release. The fan pages of Deepika's Naina character are still all over and the fans still hold 'Naina' the closest to the hearts. From Manali as the destination to her looks from the movie, Naina's innocence has won over everyone. In the past, Deepika has also shared about how Naina is one of the most favourite characters in her career and we too believe so!

Other than staying the queen of hearts, Deepika Padukone also recently bagged yet another feather in her cap as she emerged as India's most trusted female actor from Bollywood. After making a strikingly impressive outing at the Met Gala 2019, actress Deepika Padukone dazzled at the red carpet of Cannes 2019 with a spectrum of silhouettes that got the world swooning!

Deepika Padukone commands the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini, Deepika Padukone is also busy with personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to release on January 10, 2020.

