Smriti Irani deletes daughter's pic, posts again with strong message
Smriti Irani also said that she deleted the post earlier because she could not stand her daughter's tears
Union Minister Smriti Irani is very active on social media and often posts quirky stuff. However this time, she took to Instagram to share a powerful post against bullying.
The picture was of her daughter, Zoish Irani and Smriti had taken it down a day ago. She reposted the picture and spoke about her daughter having to face bullies in school because of the picture.
She wrote, "I deleted my daughter's selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class , A Jha, mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother's insta post."
She also said that she deleted the post earlier because she could not stand her daughter's tears.
However, she added, she realised that her act of deleting the post actually empowered the wrong person. Hence she reposted the picture and wrote, "Then I realised my act just supported the bully."
She took a strong stand for her daughter and said, "My daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful."
She concluded by addressing the bullies and said, "Bully her all you want, she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I'm proud to be her Mom," she concluded her post, adding a heart at the end.
View this post on Instagram
I deleted my daughter’s selfie yesterday coz an idiot bully in her class ,A Jha ,mocks her for her looks & tells his pals in class to humiliate her for how she looks in her mother’s insta post. My child pleaded with me ‘ Ma please delete it, they are making fun of me’. I obliged coz I could not stand her tears. Then I realised my act just supported the bully . So Mr Jha , my daughter is an accomplished sports person, record holder in Limca Books, 2 Nd Dan black belt in Karate, at the World Championships has been awarded bronze medal twice; is a loving daughter and yes damn beautiful. Bully her all you want , she will fight back. She is Zoish Irani and I’m proud to be her Mom â¤ï¸
Irani often takes to Instagram to share pictures with her daughter.
