Smriti Irani's adorable post proves 'home is where the heart is'!

Smriti Irani's sweet gesture proves that 'Home is where the heart is' and our home and our family always exists in our hearts no matter where we go

Smriti Irani with her family. Pic/Instagram Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani rules the social media game like no other and her Instagram account is proof enough. The politician who is well known for her wit and humour, this time around shared a rather adorable post on Insta and tagged her husband Zubin Irani.



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

On May 22, 2019, Irani took to Instagram and posted a picture of her home as her Instagram story and tagged her husband Zubin Irani in it. Smriti shared a pic of her house and wrote 'Home' as she seemed to be missing her home and her family. Her adorable post is winning hearts online and truly proves that 'Home is where the heart is'!

Just a day ago, the textile minister took to Instagram and once again managed to tickle the funny bone of her followers with her new post on Instagram.

Smriti shared one of the most hilarious memes on Game Of Thrones (GOT). The textile minister posted a meme which featured a character from the series; Cersei Lannister and Tyrion Lannister. She put the hilarious post as her Instagram story.



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

In the meme, Cersei can be seen saying to Tyrion, "You know that you're not half as clever as you think." To which Tyrion replies, "That still makes me twice as clever as you."

While posting the hilarious meme, Smriti captioned it: Famous comebacks

With the minister sharing a hilarious meme on Game of Thrones, it seems like even the minister is not over the GOT fever and she is aptly using the hilarious memes to cope with it. However, Smriti's Insta story really managed to tickle us.

Apart from sharing funny and hilarious memes, Smriti is also known for sharing adorable pictures of her family with adorable captions that always manage to warm our hearts.

During the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Smriti took a break from campaigning and took to Instagram to share an inspirational video. Irani, who is well known for her wit and humour, shared an Instagram post featuring her son Zohr Irani. With the 'never die attitude' post, Smriti managed to impress the netizens. Take a look...

In the video, Smriti Irani's son Zohr is seen training hard for his upcoming World Championship in martial arts. 17-year-old Zohr is seen throwing some great kicks and punches at his opponent as he trains hard.

We don't know about you, but Smriti Irani's sweet post on her home has definitely won our hearts!

