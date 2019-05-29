Stalker holds Bhojpuri actress hostage at gunpoint, threatens her to marry him

crime

The accused was stalking the actress for a long time now and was adamant to marry her

Representational Image

New Delhi: A youth allegedly held a Bhojpuri actress at a hotel in Robertsganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Saturday. Police said that the youth even opened fire at a man who came to rescue the actress.

According to the police, the youth identified as Pankaj Yadav was stalking Bhojpuri actress Ritu Singh who was staying at the hotel. He allegedly broke into her room at the hotel with a pistol. The accused then held the actress hostage and threatened her to marry him.

Reportedly, a local youth named Ashok intervened to rescue the actress but the accused fired at him leaving him severely injured. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Crew members of the Bhojpuri film unit from Mumbai were also staying at the same hotel for a film shoot.

After hearing the gunshot, hotel staffers and crew members rushed to the spot. Police was then informed and a team headed by the SP reached the spot immediately.

SP Patil, who was tackling the situation was also injured. He asked the accused to surrender his pistol but the latter opened fire at the SP and a bullet passed by his ear.

Police then overpowered Yadav and arrested him. Patil said that the accused was stalking the actress for a long time now and was adamant to marry her.

