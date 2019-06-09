Taapsee Pannu posts photo of bruised hand, fans get worried

bollywood

In a funny take, Taapsee Pannu flaunted the make-up on her hands making them look bruised and swollen, along with plastered legs

Taapsee Pannu. Pic/instagram.com/taapsee

With barely a few days left for Game Over to hit the theatres, Taapsee Pannu yet again gave an insight as to why she chose the film. In a funny take, the Pink actor flaunted the make-up on her hands making them look bruised and swollen, along with plastered legs.

"Yes yes, chiffon sarees in snow-capped mountains for 25 days would've been tougher... so I choose all this," she wrote.

After Taapsee posted this photo, her Instagram fans and friends got worried about her wellbeing. While one follower commented, "Oh no! Pls tell me this is make up for game over? And you were not actually that badly hurt?", another said, "get well soon I'll pray from god for your better health please take care of your self."

Even industry friends like Evelyn Sharma was concerned. She commented, "Omg TAPSEE what happened!! sending you lots of love!! Get well soon."

See photos: Taapsee Pannu and Tamannaah Bhatia promote their films in Juhu

The actor, who is playing the role of a mentally ill patient in the film, yesterday shared a short video wherein she is seen playing ludo with some crew members. "Night shoots, bruises on face, fractured legs, low metabolism, Chennai heat but it's this 'Ludo' that can leave us in splits," she captioned the video on Instagram.

The Pink star is playing the character of Sapna who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Game Over will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While the film is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, S. Sashikanth is the producer.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, along with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios, is presenting the Hindi version of the movie. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 14. Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Saand Ki Aankh opposite Bhumi Pednekar, apart from multi-starrer Mission Mangal.

Also read: Here's why Taapsee Pannu feels like a 'sandwich stuffing' among stars

Top Stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI