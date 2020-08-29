Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Anjali Mehta on quitting the show: Wanted to leave for quite sometime now

The resumption of shooting has brought in some bad news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. Neha Mehta, who plays the popular role of Anjali Taarak Mehta in the serial has quit the show. The actress had opted out after she bagged another show.

In an interview with The Times of India, Neha Mehta talked about her decision to quit the show. She said, "Yes, there were issues, but I believe that sometimes, silence speaks for itself. Also, I felt that I needed to move on and grow. I need to explore other platforms like films and web series. Also, when you become a part of a project for such a long time, you settle into a comfort zone and don't think of any other opportunities. Over the last few years, I got some interesting offers, but I let them go because I felt this show was my family."

When asked if monetary issues were the reason for her exit and she said, "I would not like to comment on that but I do feel that in many areas discipline and decorum was not maintained on the sets. I felt it was important that without creating any hassles, I should gracefully exit the show. But, this does not mean that I have no respect for the show or the production house. I had wanted to leave for quite sometime now and it’s a great brand and as our producer (Asit Kumarr Modi) rightly says, the show must go on."

A few days back, the actress had taken to her Instagram account to confirm the news to her fans. She penned a farewell note for her co-stars and shared it on her Instagram stories.

"Hello everyone, and thank you for everything. I've worked 12 amazing years at this amazing show (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), and I am forever thankful for the beautiful career I've had. To my amazing respected Asit Kumar Modi Ji, co-stars,tmkoc whole team, I appreciate the hard work you've done completing some of our beautiful journey. I've never had so much fun before. I am so glad to be part of this show, but I will miss the spontaneity of the work and generosity of such brilliant colleagues. Thank you again and all the best for the future. Show must go on (sic)", she wrote.

Neha will be replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Sunayana Fozdar is known for TV shows like Left Right Left, Meet Mila De Rabba, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Qubool Hai, and many others.

She isn't the only actress who has quit TMKOC post lockdown. Gurucharan Singh, who plays Roshan Sodhi has left the sitcom. Reportedly, the makers have found the replacement of Gurucharan. Last year, Monika Bhadoriya, who plays the popular character of Bawri in the show had also left the show. The actress reportedly quit due to differences with the makers. Monika was unhappy with her pay scale and demanded a hike. However, things didn't work out, following which she left the show.

Before her, Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Atmaram Bhide's daughter Sonu Bhide in the show had quit concentrate on her studies. She was replaced by Palak Sidhwani.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.

