Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sunayana Fozdar: I cannot become Neha Mehta, can entertain as me

Last month, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah saw the exit of two of its main actors Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh. Neha played the popular role of Anjali Taarak Mehta while Gurucharan Singh played Roshan Sodhi. Neha was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Sunayana Fozdar is known for TV shows like Left Right Left, Meet Mila De Rabba, Qubool Hai, and other shows. While Gurucharan's role will be played by Balvinder Singh Suri.

Sunayana recently talked about her new role and the comparisons with Neha Mehta on social media. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "I believe it is audience’s right to give us good and bad feedback. Whatever fame we get is because of them. That is why I say that if we are happy to hear their praise, we should also be prepared for their negative feedback. I know I will be compared because this is a very popular show and people have really appreciated the character.”

She is clear that she wants to make a place for herself and move beyond comparisons. “I believe everyone deserves a chance, I cannot become Neha ji (actor Neha Mehta) but I will entertain people as Sunaina. I am here because of my fans that is why I don’t ignore anyone. There are some people who say your voice is a certain way and other such things. There are various kinds of comparisons. I want to say I am not here to replace anyone. I am here to make my own place. I want the audience to give me a chance and love."

Recently, Neha Mehta had made a statement that she wants to return back to TMKOC. The actress even called up the show's producer Asit Modi and requested a return. Speaking to The Times of India, Neha Mehta said, "Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return. But I want certain decorum and conduct to change on the set. Majority and pressure works in today's times but then, I shouldn't be looking into that and spoil my mind."

Explaining the reason behind her exit, Mehta said, "Sometimes, and on some matters, silence is the best answer. I am not here to say that I was a victim of competition, jealousy, power games and a pinch of ego that makes people blind. If I do, I would be playing into their hands. I have received immense adulation from people, millions must be getting inspired by me. My responsibility says I can't say things to inspire wrongly. Plus, if you dig into the details, nobody will admit that he/she is wrong."

Also Read: Dayaben's Character From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Make A Comeback On The Show?

Last month, Mehta had shocked TMKOC's fans when she announced her exit. Speaking about it, she had said, "Yes, there were issues, but I believe that sometimes, silence speaks for itself. Also, I felt that I needed to move on and grow. I need to explore other platforms like films and web series. Also, when you become a part of a project for such a long time, you settle into a comfort zone and don't think of any other opportunities. Over the last few years, I got some interesting offers, but I let them go because I felt this show was my family."

A few days ago, Neha had taken to her Instagram account to confirm the news to her fans. She penned a farewell note for her co-stars and shared it on her Instagram stories.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Celebrates 3000 Episodes: Dilip Joshi, Palak Sidhwani Share Pictures

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news