Neha Mehta says she wanted to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had even spoken to Asit Modi

Last month, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah saw the exit of two of its main actors Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh. Neha played the popular role of Anjali Taarak Mehta while Gurucharan Singh played Roshan Sodhi. Neha was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Sunayana Fozdar is known for TV shows like Left Right Left, Meet Mila De Rabba, Qubool Hai, and other shows. While Gurucharan's role will be played by Balvinder Singh Suri.

According to reports, Mehta had reportedly left TMKOC because she had bagged another show. However, now, it seems the actor wishes to come back to the popular sitcom. The actress even called up the show's producer Asit Modi and requested a return. Speaking to The Times of India, Neha Mehta said, "Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return. But I want certain decorum and conduct to change on the set. Majority and pressure works in today's times but then, I shouldn't be looking into that and spoil my mind."

Explaining the reason behind her exit, Mehta said, "Sometimes, and on some matters, silence is the best answer. I am not here to say that I was a victim of competition, jealousy, power games and a pinch of ego that makes people blind. If I do, I would be playing into their hands. I have received immense adulation from people, millions must be getting inspired by me. My responsibility says I can't say things to inspire wrongly. Plus, if you dig into the details, nobody will admit that he/she is wrong."

"All said and done with all the ifs and buts, a show is teamwork and everyone contributes to it. But apart from this fact, I hold a lot of respect and status in the field of acting as I have done a lot of work in the entertainment world even before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happened to me. It's not only Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that makes me a celebrity, I am a celebrity who's doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Being an educated and sensible person, I had to think. The show was something that was giving me regular work and earning. Few things happen everywhere and you have to make peace with yourself. Did I not think that way? Of course, I did. But still I felt that this was the time that I needed to stop and I was taking the correct step", she concluded.

Last month, Mehta had shocked TMKOC's fans when she announced her exit. Speaking about it, she had said, "Yes, there were issues, but I believe that sometimes, silence speaks for itself. Also, I felt that I needed to move on and grow. I need to explore other platforms like films and web series. Also, when you become a part of a project for such a long time, you settle into a comfort zone and don't think of any other opportunities. Over the last few years, I got some interesting offers, but I let them go because I felt this show was my family."

A few days ago, Neha had taken to her Instagram account to confirm the news to her fans. She penned a farewell note for her co-stars and shared it on her Instagram stories.

