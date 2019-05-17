Tanushree Dutta: I will not let Nana Patekar get off the hook so easily

crime

With regards to the sexual harassment case involving Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar, the actress has now released a statement

The sexual harassment case involving Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar is far from over.

Amid buzz that Nana Patekar has been given a clean chit from the police as no eyewitness has confirmed the incident that was reported by Tanushree Dutta under #MeToo, Tanushree revealed it is a false rumour.

With regards to the sexual harassment case, the actress issued a statement clarifying that the investigation is still going on while accusing Patekar's public relation team of spreading the false rumours. She said, "There is a false rumour floating around the media that Nana Patekar has been given clean chit by the Police in the harassment case. I wish to clarify that the Mumbai police have given no such statement and that the investigation in the matter is still ongoing as confirmed by my advocate Nitin Satpute and the Mumbai Police."

Tanushree Dutta continued, "Mr Satpute will be holding a press conference on my behalf in Mumbai very soon and will provide clarity on the proceedings of the case. We have realised that Nana Patekar's Public Relations team is responsible for spreading these false rumours because the accused in the harassment case are not being offered work in the industry. This is their attempt at damage control and keeping their public image intact."

"I urge the media and the public not to jump to conclusions based on hearsay and to please verify facts prior to printing them. There is too much misinformation being spread and the public needs to know the truth of the matter. It is true that the investigation has been slow due to constant threat calls from Nana's people which were received by many key witnesses from our side who have been unable to record their statement due to fear and intimidation."

"False witnesses have been presented in their place to mislead the investigation. Calls have been made to witnesses from various sources in order to discourage them from speaking the truth. Under such circumstances, what manner of investigation or justice can be possible? But I still have hope that no matter how long it takes, I can expect to see Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Producer Sami Siddique and Director Rakesh Sawant behind bars for orchestrating the sexual harassment and mob attack on me and my family in our car," said Tanushree Dutta.

"How can the cops give a clean chit to one person when my FIR was filed against four people? Hence, there is major foul play going around with all sorts of lies being spread by Nana Patekar's team. To these four, I want to say... 'I stayed away from the industry for 10 years because of the trauma of the mob attack, the harassment and the public humiliation you put me through. I will not let you get off the hook so easily. Let the sword of jail and public scrutiny hang over your heads for at least a decade till you are brought to your knees in humility and repentance!. An eye for an eye and a decade for a decade unless you are forgiven by grace. You will repent and ask for forgiveness, until then, I'm not dropping this case. Let it go on for as long as it can. I have time on my side," concluded Tanushree Dutta.

The case

In September last year, Tanushree alleged that Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie, and filed an FIR against the 'Welcome' star.

However, Patekar has refused the allegations against him. Patekar's lawyer Aniket Nikam, told ANI, "All allegations against him (Nana Patekar) are false and far from the truth".

With inputs from ANI

