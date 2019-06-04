Telly Tattle: Zaan Khan lost 12 kgs for his role in Hamari Bahu Silk

television

Zaan Khan talks about his upcoming show Hamari Bahu Silk

Zaan Khan

Zaan Khan has been pulling out all the stops to get into character for Hamari Bahu Silk. He lost 12 kgs for the role. He says, "It wasn't easy. I played football and indulged in multiple outdoor activities, which helped me get the desired look."

Tanuj Virwani in two minds



Tanuj Virani

Tanuj Virwani wasn't sure about Voot's upcoming show F Se Fantasy, initially. He says, "I took it up because the series has been collated well and is based on the sexual preferences of the new generation. And it tests my versatility."

Inspired by Madhuri Dixit-Nene

While ABC network is still planning a series on Madhuri Dixit-Nene, a source informs that Sandiip Sikcand's Kahan Hum Kahan Tum will be loosely based on Mads and Shriram Nene's love story. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Karan V Grover have started shooting for it.

Slambook - Shashank Vyas

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to read minds.

Your celebrity crush?

Madhuri Dixit-Nene.

If time travel was a possibility — where would you go and what would you change?

To the time when I was leaving for Mumbai and my mother was sick. I wish to change that.

One thing on your wishlist.

To go for a month-long trip to Europe.

One secret that no one knows about you?

I bite my nails.

Tinaa Dattaa's at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party

Trust actor Tinaa Dattaa to come up with the most stylish ensembles every time she steps out. Her appearance at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar party was very fashionable. The actor wore a light teal ethnic jumpsuit and we can't stop admiring the detailing.

Be it her traditional attires or western ensembles, Tinaa has always been a source of style inspiration. But this time she has clearly outdone herself!

