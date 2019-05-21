These unseen pictures are proof Radhika Merchant knows how to party hard

famous-personalities

Pictures of Radhika Merchant partying with her friends in a Mumbai pub surfaced the internet an people can't stop talking about it.

Pic courtesy/Instagram

Radhika Merchant grabbed attention ever since the two high-end weddings of the decade, Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. She has been making headlines for her fashion sense and enticing personality. In one of the unseen pictures shared by a fan club, Radhika Merchant was snapped in a pub in Mumbai partying with her friends.

Radhika Merchant was recently spotted with her gang partying in a Mumbai pub and these pictures give us major friendship goals. Radhika is seen in a plain white top yet she looks stunning acing the casual look with bright red lipstick.

In another picture shared by the fan club, Radhika Merchant is seen donning a sultry sequinned black mini dress and we must say she looks stunningly amazing. She was clicked with her gang partying in a pub and these pictures clearly show Radhika Merchant knows how to party.

Recently, a photo of Radhika Merchant has gone viral on Instagram showing her laughing uncontrollably at her graduation ceremony. Radhika did her schooling from Mumbai’s Cathedral and John Connon School and École Mondiale World School before completing her IB Diploma from BD Somani International School. Radhika Merchant completed her graduation from the New York University, in Politics and Economics. She has worked as Sales Executive in 2017 at Isprava, a real estate firm.

Radhika Mehta is a permanent fixture in the Ambani household and is seen attending various ceremonies as a part of the family. The Ambanis were spotted at the private airport in Mumbai leaving for Hyderabad to witness the power-packed IPL match. Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani were captured at the private jet airport in Mumbai. Radhika was last spotted with the Ambanis during the final of Indian Premier League. She also posed with the trophy.

