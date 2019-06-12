Three of family killed in accident in Haryana's Karnal
In the incident, a woman in her 50s and her two children-a son (27) and daughter (30)-were killed. The other two occupants of the car were injured, police said.
Chandigarh: Three of a family, including two women, were killed when their car was squeezed between two trucks in Haryana's Karnal on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place on the Delhi-Ambala national highway near Nilokheri. The family of five was going to Punjab from Delhi to attend a wedding function, they said. The car hit a truck in front of it before being rammed by another truck from behind, police said. In the incident, a woman in her 50s and her two children-a son (27) and daughter (30)-were killed. The other two occupants of the car were injured, police said.
In another incident, a man and his pregnant wife were killed in a road accident when a truck hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The couple was on their way to a hospital when the speeding truck hit their two-wheeler at Gundewadi village. While the man died on the spot, his wife, who received serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed during treatment. The deceased were identified as Yogesh Ganesh Bodkhe (25) and Pooja Yogesh Bodkhe (22) were residents of Janphel Misal village in Bhokardan tehsil. The truck driver was arrested and booked under relevant sections, he added.
