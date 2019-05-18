Three youths abducted minor girl and raped her at knife point

crime

The youths forced her to consume liquor and raped her at knifepoint

Representational Image

Ambala: Three youth allegedly abducted a 13-year-old girl and raped at knifepoint, police said on Friday. The three accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also charged them with abducting the minor.

According to the police, the girl had gone to a local market to purchase items of daily need on Wednesday but did not return till late evening. However, when she reached her home the next day, she narrated the entire ordeal to her parents.

She said that a youth of the same locality forcibly took her on his scooter to a secluded place in a nearby village where two other youths were already present. The youths forced her to consume liquor and raped her at knifepoint. However, the victim managed to escape and reach home early morning.

Police conducted her medical examination on Thursday, a police officer said, adding the accused would be nabbed soon.

In another case, a 40-year-old man allegedly raped a minor girl in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested by the police and have registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Commenting on the incident, Circle Officer, Civil Lines Rajesh Kumar told ANI, "Medical examination of the girl is being done and the accused has been arrested. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the statement by the girl's family. Further action is being taken."

The alleged incident occurred when the accused who had come to the victim's village to attend a wedding, forcefully took the minor to an isolated place and committed the crime.

(With inputs from PTI)

