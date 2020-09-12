TMKOC's Nattu Kaka undergoes surgery: 8 knots were removed from my neck; eating food after three days

The Television shows have been slowly and gradually resuming shooting with restrictions being lifted gradually across the state from the lockdown, which was imposed to curb the Coronavirus pandemic. One of the few shows, that have been popular among the viewers even with reruns being telecast is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Recently, it was reported that Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka was unwell. The senior actor was having severe uneasiness in the glands of his neck and had undergone surgery for the same. Recently, the actor opened about his health in an interview with The Times of India. He said, "I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. Today is the first day that I have eaten food after the surgery that was performed on me on Monday. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life."

The senior actor had a lump in the neck that was to be removed urgently. "Eight knots were removed. And, I really don't know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega." The surgery lasted for nearly 4 hours.

Nayak also added that many of his colleagues from the show have been enquiring about his health. However, he won't be able to resume shoot since he has been advised a month's rest. "They say they are waiting for me to get back on the sets. But I have been advised a month's rest after I am discharged from the hospital. So, I don't think I will be able to resume shoot until Navratri at least", he says.

The show, which has been running successfully for over 10 years, was recently in the news when Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh left the show, Neha plays the popular role of Anjali Taarak Mehta while Gurucharan Singh plays Roshan Sodhi. A few days back, Neha had taken to her Instagram account to confirm the news to her fans. She penned a farewell note for her co-stars and shared it on her Instagram stories.

Reportedly, the makers have found the replacement of Neha Mehta and Gurucharan. Neha will be replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Sunayana Fozdar is known for TV shows like Left Right Left, Meet Mila De Rabba, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Qubool Hai, and many others. While Gurucharan's role will be now played by Balvinder Singh Suri.

Last year, Monika Bhadoriya, who plays the popular character of Bawri in the show had also left the show. The actress reportedly quit due to differences with the makers. Monika was unhappy with her pay scale and demanded a hike. However, things didn't work out, following which she left the show.

Before her, Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the role of Atmaram Bhide's daughter Sonu Bhide in the show had quit concentrate on her studies. She was replaced by Palak Sidhwani.

Another character to be missing from the scene is Daya Ben, played by the inimitable Disha Vakani. Disha had left the show on maternity break but didn't return even after two years. During an episode shot during Navratri, she made a brief appearance on the show albeit through a video call between her and Jethaa Lal.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.

