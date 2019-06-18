Tulsi Kumar: Tera Bann Jaunga is a feeling everyone has felt at some point

bollywood

Tera Bann Jaunga traces the path of love Kabir and Preeti walk to stay together. The lyrics of the song communicate the message that people in love have to make sacrifices and walk a rough path

Tulsi Kumar has been on a winning streak with her recent songs such as Tu Laung Mein Elaichi, Paaniyon Sa and Soch Na Sake becoming super hits. All set with yet another blockbuster number titled Tera Bann Jaunga from the movie Kabir Singh, Kumar elucidates that this is a song that will plant itself firmly in the minds of the people. The soulful melody, the stirring lyrics and the visuals of the song combine beautifully sending listeners on a journey of love and belonging.

"The first time I heard this song, it stayed with me and I kept humming it again and again. It has a very strong melody and the best part about this song are the lyrics. They will definitely touch everyone's hearts and I feel Akhil has a certain feel in his voice that the audiences love. Tera Bann Jaunga isn't just a song, it's a feeling everyone has felt at some point of time", says singer Tulsi Kumar.

The song traces the path of love Kabir and Preeti walk to stay together. The lyrics of the song communicate the message that people in love have to make sacrifices and walk a rough path. The soulful song gives an insight into the initial journey of the lead pair, especially highlighting the duration when Kabir reaches the end of his educational journey, leading to separation of the couple.

Tera Bann Jaunga is a romantic ballad crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva, written and composed by the latter. It is a part of the upcoming film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead alongside Kiara Advani.

Other than Tera Ban Jaunga, the makers of the film have also dropped songs Kaise Hua, Mere Sohneya, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, and Bekhayali from the forthcoming film. The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. While the Padmaavat star plays the lead character in the film, Kiara Advani, who was recently seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, essays the role of his ladylove Preeti.

