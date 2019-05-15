UP Police filed booked a month after gang-rape of Dalit woman

crime

As per the complaint, the woman was raped on April 8 at a village in Purkazi area by the accused, who also recorded a video of the incident to blackmail her

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar: Police registered a case on Wednesday over a month after a 23-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

Police took the action after a protest conducted by the locals in Muzaffarnagar district. As per the complaint, the woman was raped on April 8 at a village in Purkazi area by the accused, who also recorded a video of the incident to blackmail her, the police said.

Police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the two accused on Tuesday. The woman has been sent for medical examination, Superintendent of Police (City) Satpal Antil said.

The accused has not been arrested yet, the officer added.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man was burnt to death in West Bengal's Malda district after a woman he allegedly raped and set on fire, grabbed him while still ablaze, police said Tuesday. The woman is now under treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital with burn injuries in her face and hands, officials said.

She claimed that the accused used to disturb her and entered her house on Monday evening when no one was there. The woman, a widow, said that he then raped her and set her on fire, and she then grabbed him tightly. Police said locals rushed to her house after noticing smoke emanating from there and found both of them on fire inside a room. A jar of kerosene was also found in the room, officials said. They took both of them to a local hospital from where they were referred to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The man succumbed on Tuesday morning there, police said. The woman lived at Subhas Colony under Manikchak police station limits. She has three daughters and her eldest daughter was married and lives elsewhere. Police said they were trying to find out why the accused had visited Subhas Colony, which is around 35 km from his residence in Chanchal. Locals claimed that the accused often visited the house of the woman. District Superintendent of Police Arnab Ghosh said, "We are investigating the case from all angles."

(With inputs from PTI)

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates