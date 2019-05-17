Vicky Kaushal's 31st birthday cake will leave you confused!

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal, who turned 31 on May 16, made merry with pals in New York.

Vicky Kaushal shared these pictures on his Instagram account.

Vicky Kaushal, who turned 31 on May 16, made merry with pals in New York. He shared a few pictures on his Instagram account, wherein, he is seen flaunting his infectious smile. Vicky's birthday photo also had his cake in the frame. Well, one will have to check twice to check where the cake is? When in America, do as the Americans do. So Vicky Kaushal's birthday cake was in the shape of their staple diet — burger, cola and an ice cream soda.

Taking to the photo-sharing medium, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "The smile on my face is because of the people you see in the reflection behind. Thank You guys. Also, feeling so damn blessed reading all your wonderful wishes. Thank You so much for this beautiful shower of love and blessings. Lots of love and a big hug to each one of you. And that btw, on the table, was my birthday cake! [sic]"

Giving some insights about Vicky's birthday plans, a source revealed that he had hired a villa there, where his friends were to arrive from Boston and New Jersey. "There are a few burger joints and pancake restaurants in the city that Vicky loves and is revisiting all the old haunts. After his birthday, the actor will catch the award-winning Broadway play, Sleep No More, an immersive, site-specific telling of Shakespeare's Macbeth," said the source revealing details about his birthday plan.

On the other hand, Vicky has also been in the news for his breakup with longtime girlfriend, Harleen Sethi. The reason behind their breakup is still unknown. However, reports floating around are that his growing proximity towards Katrina Kaif was the primary reason behind their relationship going kaput. After Uri: The Surgical Attack, Vicky made his relationship official with Harleen and soon after they parted ways.

Talking about her breakup with Vicky, Harleen said in an interview: "Honestly, it did not bother me, but it did bother my family and friends. As an individual, we all have our own identities. I was associated with a movie star, and I haven't done a movie yet, doesn't make me any less. I still love myself. And I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi. I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right?"

On the professional front, Vicky will resume shooting for the Udham Singh biopic and will prep up for Karan Johar's period-drama Takht. Karan Johar's directorial project, Takht, is a historical film that also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

