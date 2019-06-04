Vijay Varma to be seen in a cameo in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30

bollywood

When the makers approached Vijay Verma to do a cameo in Super 30, he was very ecstatic to be part of this film because of the amazing cast of the film including Hrithik Roshan and Pankaj Tripathi.

Vijay Verma with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy

Vijay Varma after giving an impeccable performance as Moeen Bhai in his 2019 release Gully Boy, won millions of hearts for playing the role of the Moeen. Every audience member who went into the cinemas was endeared by Moeen Bhai owing to his amazing character arch of being a Good Samaritan despite of having his darker shades to his role.

The FTI graduate has been in the industry past few years doing some memorable roles in films like Monsoon Shootout, Pink, Rangrezz amongst many others. It has now been learnt that after Gully Boy, Vijay will now be seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 in a cameo role.

When the makers approached Vijay to do a cameo in Super 30, he was very ecstatic to be part of this film because of the amazing cast of the film including Hrithik Roshan and Pankaj Tripathi. Vijay has been an admirer of Hrithik and has loved his work over the years. Not much of the role description could be said at the moment as its being kept under the wraps.

Super 30 is based on the real life of India's mathematician genius Anand Kumar portrayed by Hrithik Roshan onscreen. Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Speaking about it, Vijay said, "While I can't say much about the part, what I can tell is what when I heard the story of super 30 and about Anand sir who literally changed so many lives I knew I wanted to be a part of this story."

