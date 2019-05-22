Want Assembly polls as early as possible, says Jammu and Kashmir Governor

national

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. Pic/Twitter IANS

On May 22, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that his administration wants elections to the state Assembly to be held as early as possible.

"We want President's rule to end as soon as possible. The final call on holding Assembly elections in the state will be taken by the Election Commission", he told media on the sides of a flyover inauguration in the city.

When asked whether the top officials of his administration were reluctant to hand over power to an elected government, the Governor said there is nothing like that.

Jammu & Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule in June last year after the Mehbooba Mufti-led BJP-PDP coalition government collapsed. After the six-month-long period of Governor's rule ended in November last year, President's rule was imposed and is scheduled to end on June 20.

Since it is not possible to hold Assembly elections and install an elected government in this period, another spell of President's rule appears inevitable.

In another case, the National Assessment and Accreditation Committee (NAAC) has awarded the prestigious A+ grade to the University of Kashmir on May 20, 2019. A NAAC team had visited the University of Kashmir for assessment for three days from May 2 this month.

Back in 2002 and 2011, the Kashmir University had been awarded grade A by NAAC. The University of Kashmir was also ranked as 53rd among the Indian universities in academic excellence in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) announced this year.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is also the Chancellor of the Kashmir University, has congratulated Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmed for being awarded the prestigious grade.

With inputs from IANS

