While in Madrid, Farhan Akhtar is all smiles with the legends of Football

Farhan Akhtar, for the second time, has been chosen as an International Indian ambassador and this time it's for Football

Farhan Akhtar. Pic: Instagram/@faroutakhtar

Farhan Akhtar is in Madrid currently as Farhan will be attending the finals of UEFA Champion's league as International Indian ambassador. The actor is having a gala time there as he posed with the trophy for the Champion's league tournament at the stadium with the legendary players of football.

Farhan took to his social media and shared pictures with the players captioning, "In football heaven #legends #allheart #champions#uclfinal #madrid @championsleague@spnsportsindia"

The actor is all smiling as he posed with football legends like Luís Figo, Alessandro Del Piero, Robert Pires, Roberto Carlos, Gaizka Mendieta, Cafu, and David.

What doubled Farhan's excitement was he revisiting the special places where he shot his film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara. The film, where the actor was seen taking road trips in Spain with his squad, was shot at various places in Spain and other places. Before leaving for Madrid, Farhan shared, "I am going to miss my friends a lot, Abhay and Hrithik will be missed, Kalki will be missed, Katrina will be missed and Bagwati will be missed. I am going to send my pictures from there."

On the Bollywood front, Farhan will next be seen in Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink". The film also stars Priyanka Chopra. The film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents. It marks Priyanka's much-awaited comeback to Bollywood after her appearance in a leading role in ABC's Quantico. Farhan will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra after their previous work, Dil Dhadakne Do, which too created a buzz then!

