Will Govinda pen his autobiography?

We hope Govinda does it soon - it will be one helluva of a story from his Virar days to now

Kamini Khanna with her brothers Kirti Kumar, Govinda and daughter Ragini Khanna during a Kamini Khanna's book launch at Jagruti Hall, Ville Parle in Mumbai. Pics/Satej Shinde

Govinda launched sister Kamini Khanna's autobiography, Kamini Aisi Hi Hai, at a Juhu auditorium. The actor quipped that he would have to first improve his language skills to pen his life story. We hope the actor does it soon - it will be one helluva of a story from his Virar days, acing his dance moves to his fallout with old Bollywood aides.

Till early 2000, Govinda was considered a bankable actor in the film industry but after that, his films started bombing at box-office. In an interview last year, the actor talking about his film choices in recent years said, "I don't have any regrets about my film choices. I always did films based on my gut feeling. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn't. I think when you feel pressured by failures then, it's a sign of weak human being. Experiencing ups and downs is a part of every individual's life."



Govinda with his brother Kirti Kumar during a Kamini Khanna's book launch at Juhu Jagruti Hall, Ville Parle in Mumbai

Govinda further added, "When I started working in this industry, we were very poor and it was tough for us to buy a ticket to watch a film. But god gave me opportunities to work in films and because of that I was able to do some good work. I am thankful to my audience who have supported me over the years."

Govinda has delivered several box-office hits like 'Raja Babu', 'Deewana Mastana', 'Partner', 'Hero No. 1', 'Jodi No. 1', and 'Dulhe Raja' in his career. Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja, which was written and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani, and directed by Sikander Bharti. The film also starred Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri in the lead roles.

