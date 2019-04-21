Will Sonakshi Sinha campaign for dad Shatrughan Sinha and mum Poonam?

bollywood

Fans are wondering if Sonakshi Sinha will take time off to campaign for father Shatrughan Sinha who is contesting from Patna Saheb in Bihar and mother Poonam who is standing from Lucknow

Sonakshi Sinha may be busy shooting for Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, but fans are wondering if she will take time off to campaign for father Shatrughan Sinha who is contesting from Patna Saheb in Bihar and mother Poonam who is standing from Lucknow.

All eyes are on these two seats. On earlier instances, Sona did not campaign for her father. Fans are hoping she steps out to canvass for her parents and enable them to romp home.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha's latest movie outing was the multi-starrer Kalank, which also featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu. While the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, Sonakshi is quite happy with the response. She said in a statement, "The response has been fantastic, everyone has loved my character and my portrayal of Satya and that makes me really happy."

She further said, "Playing a character who is dying and harbouring so much pain is never easy. Abhishek really helped a lot in bringing that out of me. Satya has been one of the most fulfilling characters I have played," she added.

The actress will next be seen playing an astrophysicist in Mission Mangal, a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in Bhuj: The Pride of India and will be reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3.

