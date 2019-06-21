Zakir Naik on non-bailable warrant: This is to keep me in news, move focus from other matters

national

Dr. Zakir Naik recently went on to release another statement in response to the news of a non-bailable warrant against him

Dr. Zakir Naik recently went on to release another statement in response to the news of a non-bailable warrant against him if he doesn't appear before the court.

Zakir Naik said, "I don't understand the need for another warrant against me when a similar warrant was issued in the courts twice in 2017. There was no need for this, especially in the absence of any evidence or proof of wrongdoing. This is merely to keep me in the news and take away focus from important matters facing the country."

"Let me reiterate, I trust the Indian judiciary but not the prosecution system. The recent history of India is replete with cases of Muslims arrested and put in jail for 8, 10, 15, even 20 years before being declared innocent by the courts. Knowing this record of Indian agencies, I don't want to take a chance of ruining my life and my unfinished work."

"Let me make my previous offer again. If the Supreme Court of India gives me in writing that I will not be arrested and jailed until I am convicted, I will return to India, and I will make myself available to the courts."

Earlier on June 11, Dr Zakir Naik responded to claims by the Enforcement Directorate. The following was in his statement released, "Why are the Indian agencies getting so desperate? Desperate to comply with the instructions of their political bosses? It surely cannot be desperation to serve justice because they’re not sure of the charges themselves.

But this desperation is shameful, and it shows in the way they keep shifting focus from one angle to another, from terror to money laundering, just to make something stick on me. Sadly their desperation is shameful to their own autonomy as well as to the Indian democracy.

As much as I want to hasten up clearing my name from fictitious charges by Indian agencies, they continue an exercise steeped in injustice and unfairness, and are trying everything to put me in jail irrespective of whether I’m guilty or not. The objective of all their actions seems to be to put me behind bars without trial and without hearing. In the process, the Enforcement Directorate continues to waste its time and taxpayers money in bringing about injustice and harassment.

