Sony Pictures Networks India has appointed Sibaji Biswas as its new CFO, effective January 2025. Biswas brings extensive experience from Syngene International and Vodafone, where he held several senior roles. He will lead SPNI’s financial strategy, ensuring operational efficiency and growth across its platforms.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced the appointment of Sibaji Biswas as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from the first week of January 2025. Biswas will take on the responsibility of leading SPNI’s financial strategy, planning, and corporate finance, with a focus on driving operational efficiency and fostering growth across the company’s multi-channel and digital platforms.

As per PTI, Biswas brings with him extensive financial expertise from his previous roles. He had been serving as the CFO and Executive Director at Syngene International, a firm under the Biocon Group. His experience also includes a distinguished 12-year tenure at Vodafone, where he held several key positions, including CFO of Vodafone Romania, Executive Vice President (EVP) of Corporate Development, and Head of Procurement. His varied experience in the financial sector will be crucial to the ongoing growth and efficiency of SPNI.

In his new role at SPNI, Biswas will oversee the company’s financial operations, ensuring that SPNI remains competitive in an ever-changing media landscape. His leadership will be instrumental in navigating the company through financial challenges, optimising resource allocation, and ensuring the company's financial health as SPNI continues to expand its reach across India and beyond.

Commenting on the appointment, Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO of Sony Pictures Networks India, expressed confidence in Biswas’s abilities, stating, "Sibaji’s financial expertise and strategic approach make him a strong fit for SPNI’s leadership team. His experience in building operational efficiency and navigating complex financial landscapes will be invaluable as we strengthen our brand and enhance the viewer experience." According to PTI, Banerjee’s statement highlighted the importance of Biswas’s leadership in steering SPNI towards greater success in the competitive entertainment industry.

The appointment comes at a crucial time as SPNI looks to grow its portfolio across both traditional television and digital platforms, striving to deliver content that resonates with a wide range of audiences. With a solid financial strategy in place, the company is looking forward to continued success in the years ahead.

As per PTI, this change in leadership will ensure that SPNI is well-positioned to navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving media sector, delivering both financial stability and growth.

(With inputs from PTI)