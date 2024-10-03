After giving the strong message of conserving forests in 'Kantara', actor/diector Rishab Shetty stands true to his words and participates in the World Wildlife Week Walkathon

National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty has set a remarkable example of success with 'Kantara'. Shetty created a film featuring an immensely captivating story from the heartlands of India, which not only showcases the culture and traditions of the country but also imparts a valuable lesson about the importance of forests and the need for conservation. Moreover, Shetty did not just spread awareness about forest conservation on screen, he also practiced it in real life. He took part in the inaugural ceremony of the 70th World Wildlife Week Walkathon from Cubbon Park to Lalbagh in Bengaluru.

Taking time from his busy schedule, Shetty participated in the walkathon and urged people to preserve and protect forests and wildlife. During the event’s inauguration, Shetty stated, "It is the responsibility of all of us to protect forest wealth, and our film 'Kantara' also emphasised the importance of forest conservation and coexistence with wildlife." Along with Shetty, forest officials, conservationists, experts, and nature lovers participated in the walkathon organised by the Karnataka Forest Department as part of the 70th Wildlife Week from Cubbon Park to Lalbagh.

Forest Minister Khandre urges people to conserve biodiversity

Referring to the Western Ghats ecosystem that passes through Karnataka, Minister Khandre stated, "Encompassing a large forest area spread across 11 districts of Karnataka, the Western Ghats are hailed as a biodiversity hotspot in the world and home to several endemic species of flora and fauna. It is imperative to spread this message for the greater well-being of all of us."

70th World Wildlife Week being celebrated across the country

A variety of events are lined up across the country for the 70th Wildlife Week. Wildlife Week will be celebrated from October 2 to 8 at Visakhapatnam’s Indira Gandhi Zoological Park. The events target audiences across age groups. Children will participate in drawing competitions on the theme of Mother Nature. Similarly, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur is set to host a series of activities specifically aimed at students, including ‘Best out of Waste,’ ‘Shine a Light on Zoo Animals,’ drawing and poster-making competitions, and extempore speech contests for Wildlife Week 2024.

Rishab Shetty's upcoming projects

On the work front, Shetty is currently focused on delivering a divine experience with the highly anticipated 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Additionally, he is in discussions with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker regarding a potential collaboration.