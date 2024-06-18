Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Enforce 2016 Hawkers Policy’, demands union
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri to get India’s first maritime university spread across 50 acres of land
Maharashtra: Panchavati Express’s coaches detach in Kasara
Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices
Thane: Five kids rescued from Mumbra hill in late-night rescue op
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Diet News > Article > Rakul Preet greets fans on World Sushi Day shares photo of her waiting to dig in

Rakul Preet greets fans on World Sushi Day; shares photo of her waiting to dig in

Updated on: 07 July,2024 02:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday extended greetings to her fans on International Sushi Day by sharing an unseen picture

Rakul Preet greets fans on World Sushi Day; shares photo of her waiting to dig in

In Pic: Rakul Preet Singh

Listen to this article
Rakul Preet greets fans on World Sushi Day; shares photo of her waiting to dig in
x
00:00

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday extended greetings to her fans on International Sushi Day by sharing an unseen picture.



Taking to Instagram stories, Rakul, who has 23.7 million followers, posted a picture of herself wearing a green outfit and sitting at a restaurant.


In the image, she is holding chopsticks and smiling cutely for the camera.

The actress, who was last seen in the Hindi film 'Chhatriwali', captioned the post: "Me waiting for my sushi be like!! #HappyWorldSushiDay to all sushi lovers!!"

International Sushi Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the truth and fiction surrounding sushi.

On the personal front, Rakul is married to actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. The duo tied the knot on February 21 in Goa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'Indian 2' in the pipeline.

She also starred in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual horror thriller film 'Boo', written and directed by AL Vijay. The film also features Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Manjima Mohan, Megha Akash, and Reba Monica John in pivotal roles.

Rakul has previously appeared in movies like 'Thank God', 'Doctor G', 'Cuttputlli', 'Runway 34', 'De De Pyaar De', and 'Sardar Ka Grandson', among many others

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rakul Preet Singh Food Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK