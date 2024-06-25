Preity Zinta makes a jaw-dropping appearance at Rahul Mishra’s Paris show, fans say, 'can't get over her beauty'

Preity Zinta was there to support designer Rahul Mishra as he showcased his glamorous collection at his Paris couture show

Fashion weeks are known for celebrity sightings, and this Monday was no exception with stars like Sonam Kapoor and Preity Zinta attending various fashion shows in Paris. Preity Zinta was there to support designer Rahul Mishra as he showcased his glamorous collection at his Paris couture show.

Preity was seen sitting in the front row, wearing a white strapless gown designed by Mishra. Photos of her at the event are all over social media.

She also shared a photo on Instagram on Monday, where she wore a black fascinator paired with a white and silver gown, giving her an old-world glamorous look. In her caption, she wrote, “Vogue World Paris... celebrating 100 years of fashion and sport...”

On the work front

Preity Zinta has wrapped the shoot of the upcoming film 'Lahore: 1947' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film that will mark the return of Priety to the big screen after a long time also stars Sunny Deol in the lead and is backed by actor Aamir Khan's production house. The film also reunites Zinta with cinematographer Santosh Sivan with whom she started her career in 'Dil Se...'

On Saturday night, Preity shared that she had wrapped the shoot of the film. She took to Instagram and shared a video that captures glimpses from the sets of the film. In the video, we see her posing with Rajkumar Santoshi, Santosh Sivan and rest of the crew.

Calling it the toughest film of her career, she hoped that the audience would shower the film with love when it will be released. "It’s a wrap on Lahore 1947 & I couldn’t be more grateful to the entire cast n crew for such an incredible experience. I sincerely hope all of you appreciate & enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It’s definitely the toughest film I have worked on. Full marks to everyone for all their hard work & patience during the last couple of months. Thank you Raj ji, Aamir, Sunny, Shabanaji , Santosh Sivan & AR Rehman from the bottom of my heart. Loads of love always," she wrote in the caption.