A celebrated fashion icon, Bollywood star, entrepreneur and an art enthusiast - there are many things that describe Bollywood's diva Sonam Kapoor - but her sartorial prowess creates waves across the globe. Sonam was present at Dior's Haute Couture Spring Summerwear 2025 show in Paris earlier today and her look was a testament to the fashion muse she is.

Sonam Kapoor turns heads at Paris Fashion Week

Sporting a outfit from Dior's Spring-Summer 2025 collection and a jacket from Dior's Resort 2025 collection, Sonam proved that no one can ace fashion as well as her. Now as the only South Asian ambassador of the French luxury house, Sonam Kapoor was the only Indian celebrity to be present at the prestigious and supremely marquee event, which is one of the most anticipated ones in the global fashion calendar.

Sonam on turning global ambassador for Dior

Attending her first Dior show, now as the global ambassador of the French luxury house, Sonam Kapoor said, "This Dior show holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my first attendance as the brand's global ambassador since it was announced in October. Having attended Dior’s shows in the past as an admirer, stepping into this role as their first South Asian ambassador feels truly surreal. Dior has always been more than just a brand to me—it has been an integral part of my personal style journey and a creative partner in many of my films. Becoming a part of this storied legacy is both an honor and a responsibility, one that I embrace with great pride. I look forward to deepening my association with Dior and shining a spotlight on the incredible artistry of Indian and South Asian craftsmen, bringing their talent to the global stage."

The show is also special for Sonam as her dear friend, artist Rithika Merchant's artwork commissioned exclusively for the Dior show was unveiled today. Rithika was the artistic mind behind the note announcing the birth of Sonam's son, Vayu, back in 2022.

Sonam said, "I have known Rithika for years. I feel proud to be witnessing her work take the centre stage in Paris this year. I believe that everyone attending the Paris Fashion Week will celebrate her work like we have done for years now."