Janhvi Kapoor is doing well in her career with back-to-back releases, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh. She’s now preparing for her South debut in the film Devara. On the personal side, Janhvi has reportedly treated herself to a stylish new Toyota Lexus.

Janhvi Kapoor buys a Lexus car worth Rs 2.87 crore?

According to a report from Filmibeat, Janhvi Kapoor’s new car was seen cruising through the streets of Mumbai. Earlier today, on August 18, a video shared by the paparazzi showcased her new Toyota Lexus in a striking sonic agate colour, catching everyone’s eye. The SUV is considered one of the priciest models available in India.

Reports suggest that Janhvi’s Lexus LM350mh is a top-of-the-line MPV loaded with luxury features. The ex-showroom price is around ₹2.50 crore, with the on-road cost nearing ₹2.87 crore. This high-end vehicle is packed with premium amenities. It includes recliner seats that can be adjusted for extra legroom, and they also have a tip-up function for better luggage space. Interestingly, just a few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also bought a similar model in gray.

About Janhvi Kapoor recently

On the occasion of Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary, her daughter and actress Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati temple. It is an annual tradition that Janhvi has been following ever since the demise of her mother in 2018. Janhvi religiously climbs the Tirupati temple stairs on her mother's birth anniversary.

On Tuesday, Janhvi took to her social media handle to share a couple of pictures from her visit to the temple and a childhood picture with her mother. The first picture shared by the actress is of the famous Tirupati temple stairs. In the last picture, Janhvi is seen posing in a yellow silk saree along with temple jewellery. She also shared a picture of herself with her mother from her childhood days.

Janhvi's connection with Tirupati temple:

In an interview with Mashable, Janhvi had revealed the reason behind climbing stairs at Tirupati temple. "I started climbing the stairs of Tirupati after mom passed away," Janhvi said. "She used to climb on her birthdays, and after she passed, I decided I'd climb on her birthdays too. But after I started climbing on her birthday, I liked it so much that I would climb on her birthday, my birthday, dad's birthday, and even New Year's."