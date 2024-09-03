Breaking News
'16 years of life...': Ananya Panday mourns the loss of her beloved dog Fudge

Updated on: 03 September,2024 01:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On September 3, the actress took to Instagram to share the sad news, posting a series of touching photos of herself and Fudge, who had been her companion for 16 years

'16 years of life...': Ananya Panday mourns the loss of her beloved dog Fudge

Ananya Panday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is heartbroken over the loss of her beloved dog, Fudge. On September 3, the actress took to Instagram to share the sad news, posting a series of touching photos of herself and Fudge, who had been her companion for 16 years.


Ananya Panday's 16-year-old shitzu dog Fudge passes away 



In her heartfelt post, Ananya wrote, "2008 - ♾️ Rest in peace Fudge, I love you fighter ❤️ 16 years of a life filled with so much food and joy, I’ll miss you every single day." Ananya’s love for Fudge was well-known, as she frequently shared pictures and videos of her furry friend on social media.


Many fans shared their condolences in the comment section. One wrote, "Nothing is more hurt than a lost pet animal 😭"

Another fan penned, "RIP. Pets are like family and losing them is so hard. It's just not fair that pets don't live longer. Hoping you find peace in all the happy memories of your sweet pet. So sorry for your loss. 💔"

Her best friend Shanaya Kapoor chimed in and sent her good wishes by saying, "love you"

 
 
 
 
 
About Ananya Panday's upcoming new show 'Call Me Bae'

Ananya Panday is making her web series debut with a new show called 'Call Me Bae', where she plays an extremely rich young woman whose life turns upside down when she is disowned by her family. The trailer of the new show, which also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, was unveiled today. It is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. With the super glamorous setting and the mannerisms of Ananya, the trailer will remind you of Sonam Kapoor from Aisha.

The eight-part series is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae and chronicles her journey as she goes from being an heiress to a hustler. Call Me Bae marks the streaming debut of Ananya Panday as Bae. The series has been directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written the series along with Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. Call Me Bae will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 6. 

Ananya Panday bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Entertainment News Update

