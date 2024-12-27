From drinking green juice to applying rice water, here's how Munjya actress Sharvari takes care of her hair

Actress Sharvari reveals her haircare secrets

Sharvari has had a great year as an actress. She started with the horror comedy Munjya, followed by the dramas Veda and Maharaj. She is gearing up for her next film, Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, which is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2025. The film also stars Alia Bhatt.

Sharvari began her career as an assistant director for Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2015, before making her acting debut with Kabir Khan's war drama series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. She ventured into films with the comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The actress lets us in on her hair care secrets:

How difficult is it to keep your hair healthy given your hectic schedules?

As an actor, we're exposed to so much heat and so much styling. So I think that for me, the most important thing is quality over quantity. I truly believe that instead of lathering your hair with lots of things, the product needs to be a quality product, a trusted product and a transparent brand like for me it is Godrej Professional. And I think that that's actually the best hair care secret.

Any gharelu nuskhe you have to maintain hair health?

I saw this trend of like rice water on the hair, and I think that I've tried that before. I think it works wonderfully.

What's your go-to product for hair care?

I really like a deep conditioning mask like the Godrej Professional Probio Honey Moisture Mask because I feel like I have a ritual every Sunday and I always just deep condition my hair because I think that every hair needs like a like a good loving day.

What's your favourite hair style?

My favourite hairstyle is like a half top pony.

Any special diet that you follow to boost hair growth?

I have this green juice every day in the morning, I find everything green in my house. Whatever is available that morning, which is like spinach or Tulsi, Amla, you know, anything that I feel is healthy for the skin and the hair. And then I just like, blend it and drink it.

How fitness conscious are you?

I'm very fitness conscious.

Doing an action role - does that take a toll on your hair?

No, I I don't think it takes a toll on my hair. I feel that because I maintain a healthy routine and I make sure that I take care of my hair, touchwood I've maintained them well.