Urmila Matondkar took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself meditating in a park. She said that the best way to celebrate New Year is to bring in inner peace

Picture Courtesy/Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account

Listen to this article Urmila Matondkar shows how she is 'destressing' this 'De-cemeber' x 00:00

Actress Urmila Matondkar says it’s time to destress and declutter since it is December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urmila took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself meditating in a park. She said that the best way to celebrate New Year is to bring in inner peace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)

She wrote as the caption: “Good morning beautiful people… Since it’s De-cember..time to Destress, Declutter. What better way to get ready for a new year than to bring in inner peace n connect with your body n soul on a deeper level.”

“Feel Gratitude n Goodness that surround us. Feel Grateful, Empathetic, Kind n Positive at all times (sic).”

Urmila made her debut as a child in the 1977 film Karm. She gained recognition with Masoom in 1983. Her first lead role came with the Malayalam film Chanakyan (1989), and her subsequent lead role in Hindi cinema with Narsimha in 1991. She gained major stardom with Ram Gopal Verma's romantic drama 1995 blockbuster Rangeela.

She was then seen in films such as 'Judaai', 'Satya', 'Khoobsurat', 'Jungle', 'Thacholi Varghese Chekavar', 'Antham', 'Gaayam', 'Indian', 'Kaun', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Bhoot', 'Ek Hasina Thi', 'Pinjar' and 'Bas Ek Pal'.

She featured as a talent judge for various dance reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2007) and DID Super Moms (2022).

Urmila was last seen on screen in the 2014 Marathi film titled 'Ajoba' directed by Sujay Dahake. Allegedly based on true events, it tells the story of a leopard’s remarkable 29 days journey from Malshej Ghat to Mumbai.

'Ajoba' was rescued from a well and a tracking device was fixed on his neck, before being released back into the wild. He made his way to Mumbai over the Sahyadris, a distance of 120 kilometres (75 mi).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever