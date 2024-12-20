Breaking News
Elephanta boat tragedy: Colaba police probe why was Indian Navy testing boat on civilian channels
Elephanta boat tragedy: 11 survivors admitted to St George's Hospital discharged on Thursday
Mumbai: Four suspended cops booked in drugs planting case
Mumbai: Keen on boosting its revenue, BMC starts GIS mapping of its properties
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleges 'deep state' behind EVM allegations
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Celebrity Life News > Well Being News > Article > Urmila Matondkar shows how she is destressing this De cemeber

Urmila Matondkar shows how she is 'destressing' this 'De-cemeber'

Updated on: 20 December,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Urmila Matondkar took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself meditating in a park. She said that the best way to celebrate New Year is to bring in inner peace

Urmila Matondkar shows how she is 'destressing' this 'De-cemeber'

Picture Courtesy/Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Urmila Matondkar shows how she is 'destressing' this 'De-cemeber'
x
00:00

Actress Urmila Matondkar says it’s time to destress and declutter since it is December. 


Urmila took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself meditating in a park. She said that the best way to celebrate New Year is to bring in inner peace.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)


She wrote as the caption: “Good morning beautiful people… Since it’s De-cember..time to Destress, Declutter. What better way to get ready for a new year than to bring in inner peace n connect with your body n soul on a deeper level.”

“Feel Gratitude n Goodness that surround us. Feel Grateful, Empathetic, Kind n Positive at all times (sic).”

Urmila made her debut as a child in the 1977 film Karm. She gained recognition with Masoom in 1983. Her first lead role came with the Malayalam film Chanakyan (1989), and her subsequent lead role in Hindi cinema with Narsimha in 1991. She gained major stardom with Ram Gopal Verma's romantic drama 1995 blockbuster Rangeela.

She was then seen in films such as 'Judaai', 'Satya', 'Khoobsurat', 'Jungle', 'Thacholi Varghese Chekavar', 'Antham', 'Gaayam', 'Indian', 'Kaun', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Bhoot', 'Ek Hasina Thi', 'Pinjar' and 'Bas Ek Pal'.

She featured as a talent judge for various dance reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2007) and DID Super Moms (2022).

Urmila was last seen on screen in the 2014 Marathi film titled 'Ajoba' directed by Sujay Dahake. Allegedly based on true events, it tells the story of a leopard’s remarkable 29 days journey from Malshej Ghat to Mumbai.

'Ajoba' was rescued from a well and a tracking device was fixed on his neck, before being released back into the wild. He made his way to Mumbai over the Sahyadris, a distance of 120 kilometres (75 mi).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

urmila matondkar new year Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK