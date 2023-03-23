10 days to go for Matrix fight night by Krishna Shroff

The core team at MMA Matrix consists of Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, and Alan Fernandes

Krishna Shroff/Instagram

Matrix Fight Night, founded by fitness icon Krishna Shroff and her mother Ayesha Shroff, returns with it's 11th edition. The fight card was recently announced by MFN matchmaker, Alan Fernandes. MMA fans across the nation have already started their own online debates supporting their favourites! MFN marked its fourth year anniversary recently and the team celebrated this milestone by sharing a very special social media post highlighting some of the very best moments!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

MFN 11 will be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The doors open for the public at 4:30 PM and the show begins at 6:00 PM sharp, with the live telecast of this exciting night of fights also on Disney+Hotstar. The growth of MFN has given a new lease of life to the MMA community in India, and there is now an exciting wave of MMA fighters and fans sweeping through our nation!

The core team at MMA Matrix consists of Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, and Alan Fernandes. Matrix has invested heavily in the very best equipment, as well as put together a team of highly skilled trainers; including professional fighters—all who bring in their own special expertise to ensure the very best levels of training. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a full contact combat sport that combines Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, Muay Thai, Karate, Wrestling, and Kickboxing. It is an excellent way for toning your body, achieving high levels of fitness, as well as to learn self defense techniques. It also instills a discipline, drive, and focus—all the while helping one build up their level of self confidence.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey on the OTT v/s theatre release debate