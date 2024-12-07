As Sara Ali Khan’s first film Kedarnath completed 6 years today, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a video as she celebrated the milestone

Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput with the 2018 romantic tragedy Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. It has been six years since the film was released, and fans hailed Sara for her performance. As Sara Ali Khan’s first film Kedarnath completed 6 years today, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a video as she celebrated the milestone. While dropping the video, she attached a sweet and emotional caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

While sharing a video filled with love and memories, Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption, “6 years of Kedarnath. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday, and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away… Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories.” The video that Sara shared on her Instagram has some clips of her exploring the holy place, while some clips showcase some of the most precious moments of the film.

Fans remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

As soon as the actress dropped the clip, fans started reacting to the video. While a few praised Sara Ali Khan for her performance, many remembered her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. One fan wrote, “Happy 6 years Of Kedarnath ❤️ Har Har Mahadev.” “One of the beloved movies, KEDARNATH,” another one wrote. One, while remembering SSR, wrote, “When I hear the name of Kedarnath, I remember our Sushant Singh Rajput sir.” A third fan wrote, “U always memory Sushant 😢😍 love you.”

Sara often goes back to Kedarnath as she shares a special bond with the location. The actress recently embarked on a spiritual trip in October. However, she was accompanied by a mystery man, who netizens think is her rumored boyfriend. A little bit of digging revealed that the person in question is Arjun Pratap Bajwa, the son of veteran politician Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, who is the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab.

About Kedarnath

The plot of the movie was based on the devastating floods that occurred in Uttarakhand in 2013. The film was an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu girl (played by Sara) and a pithoo Muslim boy (played by Sushant). Sushant walked long distances with Sara on his back as a requirement for the film.

Sara Ali Khan’s Work Front

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming action-comedy. The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik. Sara also has Anurag Basu's upcoming film Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The anthology film also features Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.