Off we go

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are set to attend the Red Sea Film Festival 2024, set to begin on December 5 in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah. The actors will participate in the gala’s fourth edition through its In-Conversation segment, according to the Red Sea Film Festival’s official website. While Khan’s session will be held on December 5, Kapoor’s will follow on December 6.

More to come

Few artists have been able to capture melodies and emotions with the relatable rawness that Prateek Kuhad brings to the stage. The singer-songwriter, who has carved a unique niche in the global music scene, is currently performing across the country as part of his Silhouettes Tour. The Kasoor singer seems to be a man of few words, but has aced the art of communicating through his music. What inspires his song-writing? “The highly stimulating experience of living life is my only muse,” he tells mid-day’s Raaina Jain, as he prepares to perform in five more cities in India.

‘Bestest’ Boman turns 65

Given the ebullience he showcases in his characters, Boman Irani gives us reason to believe him when he says he has the “mind of a nine-year-old”. The actor, who turned 65 yesterday, shared a childhood picture of himself and wrote in the caption, “As I look back at this kid, while I still have the mind of a nine-year-old, this 65-year-old can’t help but be amazed at the years gone by. Grateful for all the experiences, blunders included. I wonder how I became eligible for so much love from across the universe, even from people I may never have met. All I can say is, thank you, and bless my lucky stars!” Anupam Kher wished the actor well and shared his adulation for him. “You are the bestest. Love and prayers, always,” he wrote.

Being kind

Actor Manav Vij has been as enamoured by Kashmir’s arresting beauty as he has been grateful for the generosity extended by its locals. Vij, who is awaiting the release of the second season of the show, Tanaav, shared that the locals helped the team film the series effectively. “ We couldn’t have brought this ambitious project to life without their support,” he shared.

Exploring the supernatural

Alia Bhatt is reportedly in talks with Maddock Films for Chamunda, a supernatural thriller that could mark her entry into the genre. Maddock, known for building India’s horror-comedy universe with films like Stree (2018) and Bhediya (2022), is expanding its slate. Directed by Anirban Roy, Chamunda is said to feature Bhatt in a challenging role that dives deep into Indian mythology and supernatural themes. If things materialise as intended, production work will begin in mid-2025.