As per report, Abhishek Bachchan has dismissed divorce rumours while talking to an international media outlet and said that he is still married

In Pic: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwariya Rai's divorce rumours are growing day by day. These speculations caught fire after Abhishek liked a post about divorce. While the couple hasn't shared anything, multiple reports claimed that Bachchan spoke to an international media outlet about the ongoing divorce rumours.

Times of India has claimed that Abhishek spoke to Bollywood UK Media and talked about the divorce reports. He allegedly said, "We’re celebrities, we have to take it" and also shared that "he's still married."

While flaunting the wedding ring, he shared "still married" and added, "I don't have anything to say to you all about that. You all have blown the entire thing out of proportion, sadly. I understand why you do it. You have to file some stories. It's okay, we're celebrities, we have to take it."

Amid these speculations, a video recently went viral on social media where Abhishek is seemingly confirming his divorce from Aishwarya Rai. The video in question, which has gone viral on social media, is a deepfake. While the audio in the video sounds eerily similar to Abhishek, the lip sync was totally off, leading to netizens questioning its authenticity.

In the AI-generated video, Abhishek Bachchan was heard saying, "...This July, Aishwarya and I have decided to get divorced." It was shared on Instagram with the caption, "I do not know the authenticity of the video, whether it is true or fabricated. Until now, rumors abound day after day, and none of them have spoken out."

However, with multiple deepfake ideas making the rounds, netizens were quick to point out that the video was fake.

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s story:

Abhishek and Aishwarya acted together in 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' in 2000 and later in 'Umrao Jaan' in 2006, where they became good friends. However, Abhishek revealed on the Oprah Winfrey Show that while filming in New York, he used to stand on his hotel balcony, wishing he could marry Aishwarya. Years later, during the premiere of their 2007 film 'Guru' at the same hotel, he saw it as a sign and proposed to her. They got married that year and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.