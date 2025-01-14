Acquainted with the love that India harbours for superhero tales woven by American directors, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya are set to present Indian mythological stories in a new avatar

Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor

Listen to this article Abhishek and Pragya Kapoor to create a multiverse of unsung heroes from India’s folklore x 00:00

When the frenzy around the American superhero drama Avengers reached its crest in 2019, apart from the international star cast, Indians too were taken aback to discern the deep love that our citizens harboured for the franchise. Surely then, this thought would have crossed your mind—why has a country that has grown up consuming the tales of mythological characters, who harboured every magical power one can fancy, not learnt to admire its own superheroes in the way they did Iron Man or Captain America?



Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya are set to test the strength of our tales by serving viewers a dose of Indian mythology in a new template. “[Franchises like] Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones, are among my favourites. India is blessed with epic mythological tales, and that can prove to be an opportunity for us,” says Pragya, who, along with her husband, is set to create a multiverse of unsung heroes from India’s folkloric books. “There are many stories to tell, and they may not be restricted to the Ramayana and Mahabharata. India also has a rich history. Our idea is to build a universe that is new and unique.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Indian filmmakers are already turning their attention to tales from the Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor set to feature as the deity in an upcoming offering, and Rohit Shetty having made several references to it in his last film, Singham Again (2024). In Pragya’s venture, however, the makers are considering creating a multiverse where the characters interact with one another. “I do believe that once the story is ready, the right cast will be ascertained. As a producer, I first look for a good story. I believe that creating an engaging story that the audience can connect with is a crucial step.”