Watch: Ahead of Independence Day, Shantanu Maheshwari applauds India's performance in Commonwealth Games with a special performance

Updated on: 14 August,2022 07:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shantanu Maheshwari/ Instagram


As the nation is celebrating its 75th year of Independence, the medal tally from Commonwealth Games is filling everyone with pride. Taking to his social media, Shantanu Maheshwari with Sourabh Raaj Jain praised our athletes for their performance ahead of Independence Day. The duo can be seen tapping the floor with pride holding the national flag. Known for his versatility and dance skills, Shantanu Maheshwari gives a heartfelt message to our athletes. 


Celebrating the triumph of the Commonwealth Games, Shantanu Maheshwari said, " Sports unites our country and brings us together and India’s victory at the Commonwealth Games this year is beyond fantastic. This victory couldn’t come at a better time as we all are gearing up to celebrate our 75th year of Independence. The idea behind this video was to celebrate and congratulate every athlete who represented our country. Sports have always inspired me and filled me with pride to look up to the athletes who're performing for our nation and waving India’s flag on an international platform. I adore the phases where we witnessed the growth of Indian sports."

