Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was born on November 1, 1973, and is an Indian actress famous for her work in Hindi and Tamil movies. She became well-known after winning the Miss World title in 1994, making her one of India’s top celebrities. Aishwarya has earned several awards for her performances, including two Filmfare Awards. In 2004, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people globally. She received the Padma Shri from the Indian government in 2009 and the Order of Arts and Letters from France in 2012. During the 2000s and 2010s, many people referred to her as "the most beautiful woman in the world."

While in college, Aishwarya worked as a model and appeared in several TV commercials. Her first big ad was for Camlin pencils when she was in 9th grade. However, it was a well-known Pepsi commercial featuring Aamir Khan in 1993 that really made her famous.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday 2024: Facts to know

1) Before winning Miss World, Aishwarya got several offers to act in films. She explained in an interview that she didn't start acting because of the pageant; she had already received four offers before that. Aishwarya decided to enter the Miss India contest to take a break from acting. She mentioned that if she hadn’t participated, her first movie would have been "Raja Hindustani" in 1996.

2) Interestingly, Aishwarya originally wanted to be a doctor and was really interested in zoology. Later, she changed her mind and decided to study architecture at the Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture in Mumbai.

3) Aishwarya has also shown interest in directing films one day. In 2019, she talked about wanting to direct a movie, mentioning that her colleagues often joked with her about it. She hinted that she might seriously consider it in the future.

4) In 2003, Aishwarya made history by becoming the first Indian actor on the jury at the Cannes Film Festival. She was also the second Indian actor, after Amitabh Bachchan, to have a wax statue at Madame Tussaud's.

5) Her family calls her "Gullu maami," showing a more personal side of her away from the spotlight. Aishwarya is known for being easygoing about food and loves Indian cuisine. She and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, both admit that they find dieting challenging and prefer a more relaxed approach to eating.

6) Aishwarya's engagement to Abhishek in 2007 is a sweet story. He proposed to her on the balcony of his hotel room in New York, where he often imagined their future together. He even gave her the same ring she wore in "Guru," the film where they fell in love.

7) In 2005, a special variety of tulips in the Keukenhof garden in the Netherlands was named after her to celebrate her beauty.