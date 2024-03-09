Ajay Devgn honours late Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama, says son Yug is 'heartbroken'

Ajay Devgn pays tribute to the late Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama, expressing that his son Yug is profoundly 'heartbroken' by the news

Ajay Devgn

The news of Akira Toriyama's passing on March 8, the creator of the widely loved Japanese manga Dragon Ball, has left fans worldwide in disbelief. Ajay Devgn's son, Yug Devgan, a big admirer of Akira, expressed being 'heartbroken' in the star's recent tweet.

Ajay Devgn honours late Dragon Ball Z creator

Ajay Devgn shared his condolences on Twitter, honoring the late Akira Toriyama, the beloved creator of Dragon Ball, who passed away at 68 due to an acute subdural hematoma. The actor mentioned that his son Yug is deeply saddened by Akira's death."Watching Yug heartbroken makes me feel like if we held all the Dragon Balls, bringing back Akira Toriyama would be our heartfelt wish. He remains a Super Saiyan of inspiration whose legacy influence generations. Rest in POWER, Akira Toriyama." tweeted Ajay.

Ajay Devgn's work front

R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Jyotika's horror flick 'Shaitaan' was released in theatres on March 8. The film follows the story of Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (played by Madhavan) into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Shaitaan’ has earned Rs 14.50 crore on its first day. The earnings are only expected to increase during the weekend.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

Sharing how he decided to helm the film, Vikas said, "I don't really watch supernatural thrillers or horror movies, so my knowledge of that genre as a viewer is very little. But when I heard the story of Shaitaan, I totally loved it, and I felt that this story really had to be told. At the same time, it was so challenging for me to tell a story in a genre that I am a novice in. So, I thought, let me take up this challenge and see where it goes. And I must say, it's been a great experience working on Shaitaan and creating it."

'Shaitaan' is touted to be a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled Vash. A night before the big day, the makers held a special screening in Mumbai for the members of the film industry. Ajay marked the screening with his son Yug.