Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy on Instagram; share 'Our baby ….. coming soon'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared the news on their social media account, and their followers can't stop congratulating the duo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor/picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. Alia took to Instagram on Monday and shared a photo, confirming that the couple is all set to embrace parenthood.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, in the photo, are seen looking at the screen, which she has blurred and added a heart emoticon.

The actress captioned, "Our baby ….. coming soon [sic]"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a private ceremony on April 14, 2022. Only close friends and family were invited to their wedding. The couple married at Ranbir's Mumbai home. The couple will soon be seen sharing the big screen in their upcoming flick 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", which is set to release on September 9.

Meanwhile, 'Shamshera' is based on the pre-independence era and portrays the story of dacoits led by Ranbir Kapoor, whose only motive is to fight against the cruelty of the ruthless antagonist, played by Sanjay Dutt for the sake of the villagers.

