Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick took to Instagram and posted pictures of twinning in white outfits.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Amy Jackson announces pregnancy two months after marrying Ed Westwick x 00:00

Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are set to welcome their first child two months after tying the knot in a dreamy Italian wedding. Amy has a son named Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou. Amy and Ed announced their pregnancy with an adorable set of pictures on Instagram.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick expecting their first child

Amy and Ed took to Instagram and posted pictures of twinning in white. Amy flaunts her baby bump as Ed looks at her lovingly. The couple did not add any caption to the post.

Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick's wedding

Coming to the wedding, Amy looked radiant in a classic white gown that featured an ethereal veil cascading elegantly to the floor. She carried a delicate bouquet of white roses, complementing the serene and sophisticated ambiance of the ceremony. Ed Westwick matched her grace in a white suit.

Their joint Instagram post included a pair of photos from the event, capturing both the splendid decor and their tender moments. The first image showcased the wedding venue, adorned with an abundance of white flowers, creating a dreamy and romantic setting. Ed was seen holding Amy close, their love palpable in the intimate shot. The second image presented the couple gazing directly at the camera, exuding joy and excitement.

The caption read, "The journey has just begun."

The biggest challenge at Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick’s wedding

Florence-based wedding planner Costanza Giaconi told mid-day.com that she and her team always work in big productions so every event they handle has challenging logistics and expectations. However, with celebrities, the additional challenge is privacy and for that, they often have Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) and also security services during events. Besides that, they have a no-post policy, hence anyone is forbidden to post any image or video of the event.

Coming to the challenges on Amy and Ed’s big day, she says, “The logistics for the guests was very challenging as we had 200 guests in 4 different hotels in Amalfi coast and we had to organize all transfers. While 2 events were on the Amalfi Coast, the main wedding event was held in a Castle in Cilento Valley, 1 hour and 15 from the hotels. We were very worried about any complaints from the guests as it’s a long drive with a van, so we agreed with all drivers to play an Italian playlist and to have personalised bottles of Aperol Spritz to help guests to keep the right vibe for the celebrations.”

Amy Jackson made her relationship with Ed Westwick official in 2022.