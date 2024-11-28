Actress Ananya Panday often makes headlines because of her love life and romantic partners. Recently, the actress spoke about her idea of romance in detail

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently opened up on everything from career to relationships, her journey in the industry, what the term 'star-kids' means to her, and her relationship with dad Chunky Panday. The actress mentioned her friends in the industry, her family's relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, and how he is as a father.

Ananya Panday describes her idea of romance

When asked about her idea of romance, the 26-year-old had a lot to say. Ananya mentioned that she likes organised surprises, the ones which are planned well. She said that it is important for her to stay happy with her partner, no matter what may come. She further mentioned that her partner should respect her, should always have her back and in the end, they should be on each other's side in every situation. The actress quoted. "You have to see how someone treats you in a fight". Ananya mentions that even after a fight, her ideal thought process is always to sort it out as she always sees the best in people. She also expects her partner to give it their all as she does the same and can't accept half-hearted efforts. The actress revealed this information when she appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast 'Figuring it Out'.

The actress also stressed the importance of being a friend with her partner as she can then be her real self around him without being judged. She does not like pretending or faking anything to her partner. Panday also mentioned that people try to change themselves for their partner and accepted that she has also done the same in her past relationships but not till the point when it becomes bitter. She mentions that earlier she had watched a certain movie, eaten a specific kind of food, and not went partying because her partner did not like it as much. The actress further said that she would not do this anymore for anyone and would not expect her partner to do this too.

Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend after breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya made headlines for dating former model Walker Blanco who works with the Ambanis at Vantara in Jamnagar. This happened after she called off her relationship with 'Aashiqui 2' actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The couple was first noticed at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding. It seems like Ananya introduced Walker as her partner and date for the wedding which sparked rumours of love. The news was confirmed when Walker took to his Instagram to wish the 'CTRL' actress on her 26th birthday last month. Walker wrote: "Happy Birthday beautiful! You are so special! I love you Anniee (with a red heart emoticon)"

The actress also mentioned her toxic traits, she mentioned that she is very impatient in relationships. She wants to sort out every problem right now. She further said that she overthinks a lot, even small things put her into an overthinking spiral surrounding her with negativity. Further, when asked about three red flags in men, the actress lists gaslighting, manipulating one's partner to disrespect them, and being egoistic.

Ananya Panday's journey in the film industry and upcoming projects

Ananya Panday mentions her journey in Bollywood, she recalls that she was only 18 when she started attending workshops for her first film 'Student of the Year 2'. The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actor mentions that she just wanted to be an actress and see herself on the big screen. The actress did not differentiate between her good and bad, but now as a 26-year-old when she looks in hindsight, she started realising her strengths and weaknesses.

The actress also mentioned her strengths and weaknesses as an actor on the show. She called herself a 'technical actor' who does not forget lines, hits her mark, and takes the light. She also mentioned that she is more comfortable in front of the camera now and it does not distract her anymore. Whereas, she mentioned that her weakness is only portraying characters of an urban gitl or similar to it. She mentioned that 'Chameli' and 'Dolly from 'Omkara' are her dream roles.

Ananya was last seen in Netflix's 'CTRL' where she shared the screen with Vihaan Saamat. The actress was also seen in Prime Video's web series 'Call me Bae', earlier this year. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Chaand Mera Dil' alongside 'Kill' fame actor Lakshya.