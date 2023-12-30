Richa Chadha lashed out at MakeMyTrip and Air India, wrote a long post asking fans to 'avoid these 2 scamsters in 2024'

On Saturday, actress Richa Chadha, issued a 'scam alert', criticising online travel company MakeMyTrip and airline Air India over their services. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) the actress vented out, mentioning issues like cancelled flights without intimation and trouble claiming refunds. Richa posted that she hopes that the companies 'endure more losses than they have in all of their collective histories'. She also called them 'saste (cheap) cheats' and asked her fans as well as followers to avoid the 'scamsters'.

Tagging both MakeMyTrip and Air India, she wrote, "Perhaps the best way for substandard airlines to make a quick buck is to cancel flights without intimation, or change timings so you miss your connections! With the collusion of so-called convenient flight booking portals like @makemytrip. Thakela customer service at MakeMyTrip will ensure there’s no option for you to claim a refund, try it! If they owe you money, your booking id will “not exist”! Rude customer care chicks at Air India will ensure your business class fare is pocketed, won’t even apologise for changing timings last minute or being arrogant! Do yourself a favour, avoid these 2 SCAMSTERS in 2024! I hope your companies endure more losses than you have in all of your collective histories, saste cheats!"

Perhaps the best way for substandard airlines to make a quick buck is to cancel flights without intimation, or change timings so you miss your connections! With the collusion of so-called convenient flight booking portals like @makemytrip .… — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 30, 2023

The MakeMyTrip customer service gave her a standard reply, "Hi, regret for any inconvenience caused. We request you to kindly share your booking ID via DM so that we can resolve your concern at earliest."

Her post attracted a lot of comments and suggestions from fans who had faced similar situations. Replying to a follower, Richa posted, "More thakela is loss making mammoth @airindia ! They don’t even have a human team handling their twitter account. Just bots."

More thakela is loss making mammoth @airindia ! They don’t even have a human team handling their twitter account. Just bots. https://t.co/ZcCfbnJSP4 — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 30, 2023

The airline responded, "Dear Ms. Chadha, we tried to reach out to you but the call got disconnected. Please let us know a convenient time for us to speak with you regarding your concern." The actress did not mention specifics of her trip, like departure and destination.