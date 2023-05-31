The lead actors Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur announced the second season for the hit web series 'The Night Manager' as they shared the release date with their fans

Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Listen to this article Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala announce the release date for the second season of 'The Night Manager' x 00:00

It's happening! The second season for the widely popular web series 'The Night Manager' has been officially announced with the release date. The leading stars for the series, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur took to their Instagram feeds today to share the news with their fans who have been awaiting the second installment for the series with utmost excitement.

After the open end in the last episodes the anticipation for the next season was higher than ever. While the season two was already in the makes, the stars have officially announced the release date and season two of the hit series on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption, "The king has returned to his Lanka, and he ain’t ready to lose. The saga continues! #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager Part 2 streaming 30th June only on @disneyplushotstar"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "It is a test of loyalty and relationships. What new twists await?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Aditya Roy Kapur wrote in the caption, "Ab shuru hogi raja ke pehredar ki kahani!"



Menawhile, as Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about the BTS from the sets of 'The Night Manager', she recalled an experience in Sri Lanka during which Aditya Roy Kapur got terrified by fireflies.

She shared: "When we had gone to Sri Lanka, I was struck by its beauty, a beautiful tropical island, a new set, a whole new bunch of people and I couldn't sleep first couple of nights so I went out for a walk in the vicinity. Aditya, me, Anil (Kapoor) sir, Sandeep (Modi), all our rooms were adjacent to each other and one night, I saw a swarm of fireflies outside Aditya's room and I got damn excited."

The actress who is a part of the spy thriller and she remembered how she got excited after looking at the fireflies outside Aditya's room. Although it seemed so beautiful to her, Aditya found it creepy.

"It was literally like a round cluster of magic. It was beautiful and luminous. And I got too thrilled and it was past midnight, I wanted to show it to someone, anyone but it was just me and this beautiful moment. So I think every night that followed I kept searching for those fireflies. Something that sleepy Aditya found rather creepy," she added.