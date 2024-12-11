In the video shared by the paparazzi, Anurag Kashyap can be seen telling the shutterbugs, “Dikh nahi raha shakal par ro raha hoon main (You can’t tell by my face but I am crying).”

Anurag Kashyap at daughter Aaliyah's wedding Pics/Yogen Shah, Pallav Paliwal

Listen to this article 'Ro raha hoon main’: Anurag Kashyap tears up at 23-year-old daughter Aaliyah’s wedding, watch video x 00:00

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s 23-year-old daughter Aaliyah Kashyap tied the knot with American entrepreneur Shane Gregoire on Wednesday. The grand yet intimate ceremony was attended by Imtiaz Ali, Vikramaditya Motwane, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Kalki Koechlin, and Alaya F, among others. The wedding concluded on an emotional note as Anurag teared up after Aaliyah’s vidaai ceremony.

Anurag Kashyap says, 'Ro raha hoon main’

In the video shared by the paparazzi, Anurag can be seen telling the shutterbugs, “Dikh nahi raha shakal par ro raha hoon main (You can’t tell by my face but I am crying).”

In another video, Anurag was seen dancing as he welcomed the baraatis. The groom’s side received a warm welcome from the filmmaker and his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj.

For her wedding, Aaliyah wore an embellished lilac lehenga, while Shane kept it classy in beige. The two also got emotional as they embraced each other after Aaliyah walked down the aisle accompanied by her bridesmaids. The lot also included actress Khushi Kapoor.

Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in a private ceremony in Mumbai last year, announcing the news on Instagram in May 2023.

For the unversed, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director shares daughter Aaliyah with his ex-wife and Indian film editor Aarti Bajaj. The duo married in 1997 and got divorced in 2009. Aaliyah is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel.

Anurag Kashyap's work front

The ace filmmaker will be acting in Aashiq Abu's Malayalam film ‘Rifle Club’. He will play the role of a father to famous rapper Hanumankind. ‘Rifle Club’ also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad.

Kashyap's latest offering as a director was 'Kennedy', which was released in 2023 starring Sunny Leone. It premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

Kashyap, who is known for films like 'Gulaal', 'Dev.D', and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', among others earlier admitted he would never cast himself in any project. However, he did some impactful roles in 2024 with the web series ‘Bad Cop’ and the Tamil action thriller ‘Maharaja’.